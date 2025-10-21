Dow Jones futures lose due to market caution ahead of earnings report

Dow Jones futures fall 0.18% to trade near 46,800 during European hours, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Tuesday. The S&P 500 futures decline 0.14% to trade around 6,760, while Nasdaq 100 futures lose 0.16% to trade near 25,250 at the time of writing.

US index futures edge lower as traders adopt caution ahead of key earnings from Netflix, Coca-Cola, and General Motors. Later this week, focus will shift to results from Tesla, Intel, and Procter & Gamble.

On Monday’s regular session, the Dow Jones gained 1.12%, the S&P 500 rose 1.07%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.37%, driven by a 3.9% surge in Apple to a record high after reports showed iPhone 17 sales outpaced the iPhone 16 in both the US and China. Bank stocks also rallied as credit market concerns eased.

US stock markets also gained support from easing tensions between the United States (US) and China, the world’s two largest economies. US President Donald Trump also said he expects to reach a “fair deal” with China’s President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting in South Korea, signaling a possible easing of trade tensions. Disagreements over tariffs, technology, and market access remain unresolved ahead of their scheduled meeting in South Korea next week.

However, market sentiment may adopt caution due to the ongoing US government shutdown, which has entered its third week, with no clear end in sight amid a partisan fight in the Senate over federal funding priorities. The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.