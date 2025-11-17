TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones futures gain as traders eye delayed US data, Fed signals

  • Dow Jones futures rise as traders await delayed economic data for clearer Fed policy signals.
  • CME FedWatch Tool indicates pricing in a 44% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December.
  • September Nonfarm Payrolls and corporate earnings are due this week.
Dow Jones futures gain as traders eye delayed US data, Fed signals
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures rise 0.18% to trade above 47,300 during European hours ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Monday. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 added 0.57% and 0.90%, with trading near 6,800 and 25,300, respectively.

US index futures edged higher as traders prepare for a backlog of delayed economic data following the government’s reopening, seeking clearer cues on Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. The highly anticipated September Nonfarm Payrolls report is scheduled for release on November 20, with markets also awaiting a revised timeline for other key indicators. However, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett cautioned last week that some October data may “never materialize,” as several agencies were unable to gather information during the shutdown.

However, market sentiment remains cautious amid prevailing uncertainty regarding the Fed policy outlook. Cautious remarks from Fed officials diminished the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 44% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 62% probability that markets priced a week ago.

Last week, the major averages moved higher initially but later reversed as worries over elevated AI valuations resurfaced. This week, investors will turn their attention to a fresh round of corporate earnings. AI chipmaker Nvidia reports on Wednesday, alongside other S&P 500 heavyweights including Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Palo Alto Networks, and Intuit.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD is still under pressure around 1.1600 at the begginning of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, is finding its feet again as risk sentiment stays on the back foot and markets continue dialling down expectations for a December Fed rate cut, keeping any bounce in the pair fairly limited.

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD starts the new trading week with decent gains, although still below the 1.3200 mark. Meanwhile, Cable appears bid despite fresh buying interest is lending legs to the Greenback, in a context of subdued sentiment and steady concerns around the UK fiscal landscape.

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold is drifting without much direction on Monday, flicking between small gains and minor losses while staying just above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Comments from several key FOMC officials offered little enthusiasm for cutting rates further, leading traders to trim their expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canadian inflation is expected to edge lower in October. The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal. The Canadian Dollar managed to regain some composure this month.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers