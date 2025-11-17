Dow Jones futures gain as traders eye delayed US data, Fed signals
- Dow Jones futures rise as traders await delayed economic data for clearer Fed policy signals.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates pricing in a 44% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December.
- September Nonfarm Payrolls and corporate earnings are due this week.
Dow Jones futures rise 0.18% to trade above 47,300 during European hours ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Monday. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 added 0.57% and 0.90%, with trading near 6,800 and 25,300, respectively.
US index futures edged higher as traders prepare for a backlog of delayed economic data following the government’s reopening, seeking clearer cues on Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. The highly anticipated September Nonfarm Payrolls report is scheduled for release on November 20, with markets also awaiting a revised timeline for other key indicators. However, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett cautioned last week that some October data may “never materialize,” as several agencies were unable to gather information during the shutdown.
However, market sentiment remains cautious amid prevailing uncertainty regarding the Fed policy outlook. Cautious remarks from Fed officials diminished the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 44% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 62% probability that markets priced a week ago.
Last week, the major averages moved higher initially but later reversed as worries over elevated AI valuations resurfaced. This week, investors will turn their attention to a fresh round of corporate earnings. AI chipmaker Nvidia reports on Wednesday, alongside other S&P 500 heavyweights including Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Palo Alto Networks, and Intuit.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.