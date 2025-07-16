Dow Jones Futures fall as traders adopt caution ahead of corporate earnings, PPI data

Dow Jones Futures decline as market sentiment turns cautious ahead of a new round of corporate earnings.

The US Producer Price Index is forecast to decline to 2.5% YoY in June, slightly down from 2.6% prior.

US stock markets struggled on Tuesday after recent consumer inflation data for June reinforced fears of tariff-driven price pressures.

Dow Jones Futures fall ahead of the US market opening on Wednesday, trading around 44,135, down by 0.25%, during the European hours. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures are down by 0.08% to 6,260, and Nasdaq 100 Futures depreciate 0.36% to trade near 22,970.

US stock index futures face challenges as investors adopt caution ahead of a new round of corporate earnings. Major banks, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, are scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell, alongside healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

Additionally, market sentiment turned cautious ahead of the latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, followed by the Fed Beige Book and Industrial Production. Market participants seek further clarity over the impacts of Trump’s tariffs on producer prices and inflation trends.

US Producer Price Index is forecasted to fall by 2.5% year-over-year in June, from 2.6% prior. The monthly PPI is expected to rise by 0.2%, against the previous 0.1% gain. This will mark the highest increase in five months. The core producer inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to decrease to 2.7% YoY from 3%, while the monthly core PPI is forecasted to climb by 0.2% in June, after registering a 0.1% rise in May.

The US stock markets declined in the previous regular session following hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data for June, which reinforced fears about tariff-driven price pressures. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 2.7% year-over-year in June, as expected. Core CPI came in at 2.9%, just below the 3.0% forecast but still notably above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The US inflation report for June has also renewed concerns over the prospect of prolonged high interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan spoke at a World Affairs Council event in San Antonio on Tuesday, noting that the US central bank will probably need to leave interest rates where they are for a while longer to ensure inflation stays low in the face of upward pressure from the Trump administration's tariffs.