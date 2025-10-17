TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dow Jones futures decline due to loan fraud, US-China tensions

  • Dow Jones futures decline as market sentiment sours following loan fraud disclosures by two US regional banks.
  • Zions posted a $50 million Q3 loss, while Western Alliance sued Cantor Group V, LLC over alleged fraud.
  • US index futures face challenges due to increased risk aversion amid escalating US-China tensions and the government shutdown.
Dow Jones futures decline due to loan fraud, US-China tensions
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures fall 0.61% to move below 45,900 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session. The S&P 500 futures decline 0.88% to trade near 6,600, while Nasdaq 100 futures plunge 0.96% to break below 24,600 at the time of writing.

US index futures lose ground as market sentiment remains subdued after two US regional banks disclosed commercial loan fraud, increasing concerns about regional bank credit quality. US bank stocks, including Zions Bancorporation, Jefferies, and Western Alliance, tumbled on Thursday as investor concerns rose over sector risks linked to two major auto bankruptcies. Investors now look ahead to earnings reports from other regional lenders, including Comerica and Fifth Third.

On Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones declined 0.65%, the S&P 500 fell 0.63%, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.47%, with financials leading the declines. Zions Bancorporation shares dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss on two commercial and industrial loans from its California division. Western Alliance Bancorporation fell nearly 11% after the bank announced a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC.

Risk aversion rises amid the escalating trade tensions between the United States (US) and China, the world’s two largest economies. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized China’s plans to restrict rare earth exports, calling them “economic coercion” and “a global supply chain power grab.”

US shares also face challenges due to risk-off sentiment, driven by the prolonged US government shutdown. The impasse will continue into next week as the US Senate once again failed to pass a Republican bill to extend funding and end the stalemate.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the all-time peak through the early European session on Friday and remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week. The global sentiment takes a hit in the wake of concerns about economic risks stemming from renewed US-China trade tensions, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and a prolonged US government shutdown.

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers