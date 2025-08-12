Dow Jones futures bounce back ahead of US inflation data for July

- Dow Jones futures recover in the overnight session as both the US and China agree to extend the tariff truce.
- Investors await the US inflation data for July.
- Economists expect the US CPI to have grown at a faster pace.
Dow Jones futures attract significant bids in the overnight session on Tuesday. United States (US) equity futures rebound as both the United States (US) and China have confirmed that they agreed to postpone the tariff truce for 90 days.
During the European trading session, Dow Jones futures trade 0.20% higher to near 44,050. S&P 500 futures add 19 points and rises to near 6,385.
Earlier in the day, the White House reported that President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to extend the tariff truce with Beijing for 90 days as both nations are still struggling to reach an agreement.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry also stated that it is working towards reducing non-tariff barriers to American companies, and will suspend adding some US firms to its unreliable entity and export control lists for 90 days.
On Monday, Dow Jones closed 0.45% down below 44,000 amid uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks.
Meanwhile, investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US CPI report is expected to show that the impact of tariffs continues to feed into prices.
Economists expect the US headline inflation to have grown at a faster pace of 2.8% on year, against a 2.7% increase in June. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 3.0%, faster than the prior reading of 2.9%.
The inflation data is expected to be limited on market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have become more concerned over cooling labor market conditions.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs above 1.1700 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD extends gains to hit two-week highs above 1.1700 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar resumes its downside amid rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, in the face of benign US CPI data. Germany's preliminary inflation data and Fedspeak will be in the spotlight later in the day.
Top 3 AI tokens to watch as Perplexity offers $34.5 billion for Google Chrome
Artificial Intelligence tokens are back in the trend underpinned by the altcoins market recovery and Perplexity’s $34.5 billion longshot offer for Google Chrome on Tuesday. Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Render (RNDR) are leading the gains among the top AI tokens.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3550 amid risk appetite, weaker USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.3550 in Wednesday's European session. The pair capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations-led risk-on market profile and renewed US Dollar weakness. Speeches from Fed officials will be eyed in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.