Dow Jones Futures advance as Fed easing hopes boost risk appetite



Dow Jones Index futures are showing mild gains during Wednesday’s European morning session, extending Tuesday’s rebound as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cemented hopes of further monetary easing and sent trade jitters to the back seat.

The main Wall Street Indexes are set to open with moderate advances on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Index adds 0.2% to trade at 46,400, S&P futures gain 0.4% at 6,668, while the Nasdaq remains the biggest winner, with a 0.5% growth to 24,712.

Fed easing hopes are feeding risk appetite

US equities bounced up on Tuesday following dovish remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who assessed that the labor market deterioration is a higher concern than inflation right now, which practically confirms a rate cut later in October, and raises expectations for another one in December.

These comments improved investors’ appetite for risk in a hitherto volatile session, with sentiment weighed by the escalating trade tensions as China and the US rolled out higher tariffs for container shops transporting a wide range of products from Crude Oil to toys.

The Dow Jones Index closed 0.4% higher while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Index dropped 0.16% and 0.76% respectively. The Sino-US trade rift is expected to weigh on risk appetite, but hopes are that the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart will ease tension at next week’s meeting in Korea.