-
Emini S&P 500 June longs at first support at4460/50 worked perfectly on the run from 4445 up towards strong resistance at 4530/40.
-
Nasdaq June beat resistance at 14400/500 for a buy signal targeting 14650/680 (a high for the day exactly here yesterday) then 14820/870 Only 40 ticks away as I write over night).
-
Emini Dow Jones June reversed 58 ticks from strong resistance at 34850/950 to see a low for the day at strong support at 34250/150. If you managed to enter a long here, we shot higher to target 34400/450 before a test of this week's high at 34750/800 (hopefully today for profit taking).
Daily analysis
Emini S&P 500 June longs at first support at 4460/50 hit the first target of 4490/4500 & retest this week's high at 4514. Expect strong resistance at 4530/40. Shorts need stops above 4555. A break higher retests the February high at 4575/78.
First support again at 4460/50. Longs need stops below 4430. A break lower targets 4405 & 4395, perhaps as far as strong support at 4370/60. Longs need stops below 4350.
Nasdaq June beat resistance at 14400/500 for a buy signal targeting 14650/680 & now 14820/870. If we continue higher expect strong resistance at 15100/15200. Shorts need stops above 15300.
Minor support at 14450/400. Better support at 14300/250. Longs need stops below 14200. Next target & strong support at 14050/14000. Longs need stops below 13900.
Emini Dow Jones June rockets from strong support at 34250/150 target 34400/450 before a test of this week's high at 34750/800. Strong resistance at 34850/950. Shorts need stops above 35150.
Strong support again at 34250/150 but below here can target 34050 then a buying opportunity at 33900/800 - longs need stops below 33700.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.