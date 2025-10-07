Donald Trump: We will have tariffs with Canada, and Canadians will love us
US President Donald Trump addressed multiple topics on Tuesday, weaving his way through them in his typical proclamatory fashion, speaking to reporters from the White House. According to Trump, a better trade deal with Canada is required, falling just short of openly criticising his open USMCA trade deal that he hand-crafted during his first term.
Details remain light, with Trump teasing that everyone will "find out" what Canada is offering in exchange for a rebuilt US-Canada trade deal, which will ostensibly renegotiate key commodities that were already renegotiated during the USMCA rewrite of NAFTA.
Key highlights
We will be talking about trade with Canada's Carney.
We will talk about lowering tariffs on Canadian sectors.
We will talk about steel and aluminum tariffs.
We have a natural business conflict with Canada.
We've made compromises even on steel.
We want to make our cars here.
Americans don't want to buy cars made in Canada. We will get it worked out.
If the Chicago Governor can't do the job, we will.
I think Canada will be very happy on tariffs.
Canada will walk away very happy.
We will have tariffs with Canada.
We'll treat Canada fairly.
Democrats have nothing to lose on shutdown.
We're very close to making a deal on the Middle East.
Fentanyl crisis on border with Canada not over.
On USMCA: We can renegotiate it or do different deals.
I want to make the best deal with Canada.
We might make deals better for individual nations.
I will meet China’s President Xi in a few weeks in South Korea.
US Senate Minority Leader Schumer is incapable of making a deal.
You'll find out what Canada is giving in return.
I think Canadians will love us again. Deal with Canada will be comprehensive.
A deal with Canada will include dairy and everything.
A lot of things we will eliminate due to the shutdown.
I'm getting calls from Democrats wanting to meet.
I will comment in 4-5 days on layoffs.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.