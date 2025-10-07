Donald Trump: We will have tariffs with Canada, and Canadians will love us

US President Donald Trump addressed multiple topics on Tuesday, weaving his way through them in his typical proclamatory fashion, speaking to reporters from the White House. According to Trump, a better trade deal with Canada is required, falling just short of openly criticising his open USMCA trade deal that he hand-crafted during his first term.

Details remain light, with Trump teasing that everyone will "find out" what Canada is offering in exchange for a rebuilt US-Canada trade deal, which will ostensibly renegotiate key commodities that were already renegotiated during the USMCA rewrite of NAFTA.

Key highlights