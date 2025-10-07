TRENDING:
Donald Trump: We will have tariffs with Canada, and Canadians will love us

Joshua Gibson

US President Donald Trump addressed multiple topics on Tuesday, weaving his way through them in his typical proclamatory fashion, speaking to reporters from the White House. According to Trump, a better trade deal with Canada is required, falling just short of openly criticising his open USMCA trade deal that he hand-crafted during his first term.

Details remain light, with Trump teasing that everyone will "find out" what Canada is offering in exchange for a rebuilt US-Canada trade deal, which will ostensibly renegotiate key commodities that were already renegotiated during the USMCA rewrite of NAFTA.

Key highlights

We will be talking about trade with Canada's Carney.
We will talk about lowering tariffs on Canadian sectors.
We will talk about steel and aluminum tariffs.
We have a natural business conflict with Canada.
We've made compromises even on steel.
We want to make our cars here.
Americans don't want to buy cars made in Canada. We will get it worked out.
If the Chicago Governor can't do the job, we will.
I think Canada will be very happy on tariffs.
Canada will walk away very happy.
We will have tariffs with Canada.
We'll treat Canada fairly.
Democrats have nothing to lose on shutdown.
We're very close to making a deal on the Middle East.
Fentanyl crisis on border with Canada not over.
On USMCA: We can renegotiate it or do different deals.
I want to make the best deal with Canada.
We might make deals better for individual nations.
I will meet China’s President Xi in a few weeks in South Korea.
US Senate Minority Leader Schumer is incapable of making a deal.
You'll find out what Canada is giving in return.
I think Canadians will love us again. Deal with Canada will be comprehensive.
A deal with Canada will include dairy and everything.
A lot of things we will eliminate due to the shutdown.
I'm getting calls from Democrats wanting to meet.
I will comment in 4-5 days on layoffs.

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

