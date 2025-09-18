United States (US) President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the US is so strong it can just "get people to do things". Trump was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.
According to President Trump, more countries need to join forces with the US to cease purchases of Russian oil. Ostensibly, Trump is trying to use the global community to apply pressure on Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine, without applying pressure directly on Russia via his own administration. Donald Trump campaigned on isolationist rhetoric, making Trump's pivot into calling on NATO and other global allies for political assistance another case of policy whiplash.
US lawmakers apparently sent a letter to Donald Trump asking him to further squeeze foreign allies for economic assistance in pressuring China into further loosening its policy controls over key industries, including minerals and aircraft. The letter comes after the introduction of a Senate bill that proposes a tariff strategy that would "zero out" minerals tariffs on partnered countries. US elected officials continue to scramble behind the scenes to walk back some of the damage done to the US economy since Trump started slinging ever-changing tariff levels across the board in April.
Key highlights
It doesn't feel like the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire.
We need to bring oil prices down further. If we get oil down, the war ends.
There's a lot of oil left (in the North Sea).
There's always strings in the US (regarding UK trade deals).
The US is so strong, we can get people to do things.
UK's PM Starmer said that Europe buying oil from Russia is not good, Starmer agrees that Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia.
K's PM Starmer is not a culprit on Russian oil.
