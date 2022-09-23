“Heading into this week, we believed the U.S. dollar would continue to strengthen through the end of this year. After the events of this week, we have increased conviction in that view, and now believe dollar strength could continue into the early part of 2023.”

“We now believe risks to our dollar view are tilted towards further upside. Given the hawkish Fed outlook on interest rates, dollar strength could persist into early 2023. The dollar's relentless rise should be most robust against the emerging market currencies, but risk sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar could also experience renewed downside.”

“The takeaways from this week's central bank bonanza are clear to us. With the FOMC turning even more hawkish, combined with foreign central banks likely not able to keep pace with the Fed, the U.S. dollar should continue to strengthen. Right now, we forecast broad dollar strength against most G10 and emerging market currencies through the end of this year.”

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the strength of the US dollar could persist more than previously estimated after the events of this week that includes rate hikes from many central banks and the decline in stock markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.