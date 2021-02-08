Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal

- The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60.
- The greenback's corrective bounce looks to have ended, but losses could be limited.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is sidelined near 91.05 at press time.
The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US Nonfarm Payrolls posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in January, pointing to a slower economic recovery.
"The disappointing US jobs data may mark the end of the first phase of the dollar's recovery. A bearish key reversal was posted when it reversed lower after making a new high (~91.60) for the move and closing below the previous session's low (~91.08)," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex and author of the book "Making Sense of the Dollar," noted in his blog.
The renewed risk-on action in the stock markets also favors downside in the anti-risk US dollar.
However, growth differential may limit the downside. While the US economic recovery looks to have slowed, the Eurozone economy is contracting due to coronavirus restrictions.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|90.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.6
|Daily SMA50
|90.47
|Daily SMA100
|91.84
|Daily SMA200
|93.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.6
|Previous Daily Low
|90.99
|Previous Weekly High
|91.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.5
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
