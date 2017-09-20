Dollar Index clocks two-week high as Fed keeps alive Dec rate hikeBy Omkar Godbole
The Dollar Index clocked a two-week high of 92.70 during the overnight trade and remains bid around 92.60 in Asia after the Federal Reserve kept alive the chance of a December interest rate increase.
Aside from planning to start the balance sheet rolloff in October, 11 Fed officials see one more hike in 2017, 4 more than in June.
Kathy Lien from CK Asset Management says, " The unambiguously hawkish monetary policy outlook caught many investors by surprise and sent the dollar soaring against all of the major currencies. She adds, " EUR/USD fell the most as it traded above 1.20 ahead of the announcement, but USD/CHF and USD/JPY also experienced sizeable gains".
Adam Button believes, " The market doesn't believe in the Fed's aggressive path and the Fed has frequently overstated the path, but even two hikes in the next 15 months may be sufficient for a sustained USD bid.
Dollar Index Technical Levels
A break above 92.93 [Aug 11 low] would expose 93.08 [downward sloping 50-DMA]. On the downside, a breach of support at 92.47 [session low] would opem doors for 91.62 [Aug 29 low].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.