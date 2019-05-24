DJIA logs longest weekly losing streak since June 2011

- The Dow DJIA added 95.22 points or 0.4%.
- The S&P 500 index put on 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,826.06.
- Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 8.72 points, or 0.1%, to 7,637.01.
Following reports that President Donald Trump may ease restrictions against Huawei Technologies Inc. reviving the hopes in markets of a trade deal with China, Wall Street corrected higher into the last trading day of the week before the long weekend. The Dow DJIA,added 95.22 points, or 0.4%, to 25,585.69, while the S&P 500 index put on 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,826.06. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 8.72 points, or 0.1%, to 7,637.01. However, the DJIA, fell for a fifth week straight, logging the longest weekly losing streak since June 2011.
Market drivers
Trump said Thursday that the U.S. could ease up on its ban against Huawei as “some part” of a wider trade deal with China although he reiterated the Chinese company was “very dangerous” from a security standpoint. As for data, durable goods were disappointing across the range of readings, -2.5% decline in April vs the -2.0% expected. Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft (Apr) arrived -0.9% vs -0.3% and the revised 0.3% prior - That was the first decrease in four months and follows a dismal PMI data release earlier in the week, adding to fears of a global slowdown which could be a potential weight to the indexes once traders return from a long weekend.
DJIA levels
The index ended the week in consolidation within a narrower range at around the 50% Fibo retracement of 10th May highs and 13th May swing low. While below the 26000 psychological target, (50% Fibo of May swing high low range), short term stochastics have corrected higher again as price recovers from the lows and a break above 50% Fibo and 25620s, the descending resistance could be a challenge ahead of the 61.8% Fibo and 25700s. To the upside, bulls would target an eventual break of 26000 opens the 38.2% Fibo target at 26126 ahead of the 26300s, around the Nov and Fed peaks. To the downside, a break to the 25200s guard a run to 24500s and then 50% of the upside run made at the end of Dec at 24150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...