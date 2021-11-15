Since the crash of March 2020, all stocks have tried to recover what they lost, and Disney was no exception. Disney did not only recover from the loss, but It also reached historic highs. Now, we are going to try to build an impulse from the March 2020 lows with a target of around $230. Target measured from 0 to 2019’s high projected from March’s low, equal legs. Since we begin with this analysis on February 13th, we bought the share in 160.97 then the market broke to a new historical high and reached the first target at 190.88 after hours. The target gave us a return of +18.58% in 12 days.
Disney old daily chart
We relabeled Disney impulse building a leading diagonally from March 2020 low ending at 137.34 as wave ((1)). Then a zig-zag correction as wave ((2)) finishes at 117.19. Wave ((3)) is a clear impulse that ended at 183.54 and wave ((4)) pullback ended at 160.57. The last push to the upside to complete wave ((5)) and Wave I topped at 203.01. From there, the stock did 3 swings down gave us the idea that we need one more rally to complete the impulse to the $230.00 target, but the lagging in time from last months was too long to think about that rally and it was better to think that we were already in wave II correction.
Therefore, Disney stock began to build a double correction. Down from the peak 3 swings completed wave (W) at 167.10. Then, we had 7 swings higher to complete wave (X) at 187.58 and we were looking for 3 swings more to complete wave (Y) and the first leg of ((W)) in 165.79 – 152.18 area. (If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow these links: Elliott Wave Education and Elliott Wave Theory).
Elliott Wave theory double correction structure
Disney daily chart
After a month, wave (Y) of ((W)) is still developing and we could appreciate clearly a double correction structure. In lesser degree from X at 179.63, we have an incomplete ((a)), ((b)), ((c)) flat correction. Wave ((c)) of Y of (Y) reacted down finding support at 158.33, but it looks to need one more low to complete an impulse and we have considered an area of 156.50 – 149.34 to end this structure.
Then we should bounce in 3 swings that should fail to complete the connector ((X)) and further downside should take place. This last face should have the same structure as the first one, that is a double correction (W), (X), (Y) to complete wave ((Y)) and also wave II. We will look to buy when wave II is done.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2021 lows, nears 1.1400 Premium
EUR/USD came under selling pressure and reached a fresh 2021 low near the 1.1400 figure after ECB's Lagarde reiterated that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022. Optimism not enough to underpin the EUR.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.3450 Premium
GBP/USD shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during the mid-European session, albeit lacked follow-through buying. Brexit woes might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the sterling.
Gold bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 Premium
Gold consolidates gains in the $1,860 price zone, marginally lower on a daily basis, although after reaching a fresh multi-month high earlier in the day. XAU/USD hit 1,870.48 during London trading hours, as the greenback shed ground on the heels of a better market mood.
Cardano price eyes 22% upswing as ADA bulls make a comeback
Cardano price is sticking to the rounded bottom formation as it continues to slowly scale higher. The recent run-up seems to have come undone, but the bullish thesis remains intact and investors can expect ADA to continue its uptrend.
US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative Premium
Economists expect US core Retail Sales to have risen by only 0.4% in October, adverse for the dollar. Better figures would boost the greenback on expectations for higher growth.