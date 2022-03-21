DiDi Global Stock Forecast: DIDI shares drop back below $4

- DiDi Global stock dropped back below $4 on Monday after last week's meteoric rise.
- The Chinese government said it would support foreign listings last week in a change of pace.
- Oil prices are up nearly 6% on Monday.
DiDi Global stock (DIDI) is finding it hard to hold onto $4 at its New York open on Monday although it has made it up to $4.15 briefly. All three major US indices are down on higher oil prices, which have risen as much as 6% this morning, and continued uncertainty on the Ukraine front as President Joe Biden flies to Europe to speak with other heads of state about next steps concerning Russia.
DiDi Global Stock News: Shares coming off 116% one-week run
Shares of DIDI exploded more than 116% last week after Chinese regulators signaled they had changed their mind about supporting foreign listings for Chinese stocks. Many investors felt this means that they will now allow DIDI to keep their listing on the New York Stock Exchange, although there has been no certainty regarding this as of yet. DIDI was told to delist just one day after launching its IPO in New York just nine months ago. The UBER of China was then said to be relisted in Hong Kong, but regulators said its customer data security was still lacking.
DIDI options are quite popular. Calls expiring this Friday at a $4 strike price have the largest volume, but the price has dropped by over 30% to $0.47 per share.
Davis Global Fund took a longer-term view in its discussion of DIDI stock in its Q4 2021 investor letter: "Over time, the value of Didi, like any other company, will be determined by its business prospects and profitability rather than the location of its primary exchange listing."
DIDI key statistics
|Market Cap
|$19.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|0.2
|Price/Book
|1.1
|Enterprise Value
|$13.9 billion
|Operating Margin
|-27%
|Profit Margin
|
-31%
|52-week high
|$18.01
|52-week low
|$1.71
|Short Interest
|1%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $9.05
DiDi Stock Forecast: Bulls target $4.50 first
DIDI stock has reached a high of $4.67 on Monday, though shares have subsided to $4.20 around 11:00 AM EST. This is hopeful for bulls since $4.50 acted as resistance on February 10 and 16 during the most recent swing high. If DIDI can surmount this obstacle and close above it, bulls are looking at just $1 above there at $5.50. That price level offered resistance during the January 20 high. Above here and $8 is the next price target. $1.75 is the key support level.
DIDI 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure in the 1.1030 price zone
The EUR/USD pair is under selling pressure, at the lower end of its daily range amid concerns related to the Eastern European crisis. German Producer Prices soared to 25.9% YoY in February, signaling inflation is heating up.
GBP/USD nears 1.3200 as demand for the dollar recedes
GBP/USD is up as demand for the dollar eases, as Wall Street struggles to remain afloat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit-related headlines are leading the way.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity for an explosive 40% rally
Shiba Inu price action seems to be repeating itself after a recent breakout from its downtrend. The rebound is pausing and might go for a liquidity run below a vital support level before a full-blown rally kicks off.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.