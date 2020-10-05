Democracy Institute Sunday Express poll: Trump leads with 46%

On Sunday we learned that the President had a fever and an oxygen saturation level below 94% on Friday morning, prompting his transfer to Walter Reed.

However, the US President Donald Trump's illness with coronavirus has not impacted his push to win a second term in the White House, an exclusive poll has revealed.

The monthly Democracy Institute Sunday Express poll for the Presidential election shows that Mr Trump is still on course for victory with 46 percent of the popular support compared to his Democrat rival Joe Biden’s 45 percent.

However, his overall lead has dropped by two points since the last poll in September.

We've since been told that the President was walking on his own Sunday and might be discharged Monday.

President Trump has been reported to have received a Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail on Thursday, his first dose of remdesivir on Friday, and his first dose of dexamethasone Saturday.

Market implications

So long as the news of progress and he continues to tweet upbeat feedback to the public, his campaign can continue towards the 3rd November elections which will be one less thing that Wall Street needs to be worried for.