Deutsche Bank is a German multinational investment bank and financial services provider. It is one of the nine bulge bracket banks. Deutsche Bank is the largest German banking institution and is a part of the DAX index. Founded 1869 and headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, it can be traded under tickers $DBK at Frankfurt and $DB at New York Exchange. After printing the all-time highs in May 2007 at 86.23, the stock price has lost more than 95% by March 2020. Currently, we see Deutsche Bank turning higher.
The monthly chart below shows the Deutsche Bank stock $DBK traded at XETRA in Frankfurt. From the lows, the stock price has developed a cycle higher in wave ((I)) of a grand super cycle degree. It has ended at 76.87 in January 2001. From there, a correction lower in wave ((II)) has developed an expanded flat Elliott wave pattern. Hereby, expanded flats are 3-3-5 structures which do a new high in price. First, from January 2001 highs, a first leg lower has ended in 3 swings at 23.99 in March 2003. Then, second leg higher in 3 swings has printed the all-time highs at 86.23 in May 2007. Finally, the last leg lower shows an ending diagonal which is an Elliott Wave 3-3-3-3-3 structure.
Hence, Deutsche Bank may have ended correction in wave ((II)) in March 2020 at 4.45 lows. While above, a new cycle in black wave ((III)) is in the first stages and should reach towards the new all-time highs. The target for wave ((III)) will be 81.41-128.93 area and even higher.
Deutsche Bank Daily Elliott Wave Analysis 08.15.2021
The daily chart below shows the advance higher in black wave ((1)) of red wave I from the March 2020 lows. Within it, subwaves (1)-(4) have ended. Currently, wave (5) is in progress. Once over, a correction within wave ((2)) should take place. It is expected to find support in 3, 7, 11 swings above 4.45 lows. Investors and traders can be looking to buy the wave ((2)) pullback for a rally in wave ((3)).
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3850 on sour sentiment, UK employment data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3840-45 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable stepped back from a confluence of the monthly resistance line and 50-DMA the previous day to consolidate Friday’s gains.
Gold faces hurdle near $1,790 as USD remains strong
After locking handsome gains in the US session, gold prices retrace from the highs of $1,790. It is expected to hovers in a trading band of $1780 and $1790 amid mixed play of risk aversion and a stronger dollar.
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
Analysts say $46,500 is the key level for Bitcoin to flip to support
Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain strong but analysts pinpoint $46,500 as the key level to reclaim as support in order to preserve the current uptrend. The double-digit rallies seen from many altcoins shows traders are becoming increasingly bullish with the passing of each day.