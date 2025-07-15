Daily Trump roundup: Airplanes, tariffs, Russia

United States (US) President Donald Trump touched on a wide variety of topics on Tuesday. Donald Trump reiterated that a trade deal with Indonesia has been reached, and will include the purchase of 50 Boeing airplanes by Indonesia, as well as a new 19% tariff on all Indonesian goods exported to the US. Specific details about the trade deal, such as the terms of the agreement or what body would be responsible for Boeing purchases, have not been revealed yet.

Trump also vowed that India would be opening up its market to India, but specific details about how US companies would be able to meet foreign demand in India at a profitable price point also remain elusive.

Trump also touched on potential "secondary tariffs" on Russia as President Trump grows increasingly frustrated at Russia's apparent lack of good faith participation in peace talks with Ukraine.

Trump also reiterated his desires for low interest rates on Tuesday, reminding everyone that he thinks Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has been "too slow" to cut interest rates, and that inflation is now "very low". US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation showed a 2.9% YoY increase in June on Tuesday morning as price pressures creep back up in a post-tariff world.

Key Trump statements