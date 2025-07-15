Daily Trump roundup: Airplanes, tariffs, Russia

United States (US) President Donald Trump touched on a wide variety of topics on Tuesday. Donald Trump reiterated that a trade deal with Indonesia has been reached, and will include the purchase of 50 Boeing airplanes by Indonesia, as well as a new 19% tariff on all Indonesian goods exported to the US. Specific details about the trade deal, such as the terms of the agreement or what body would be responsible for Boeing purchases, have not been revealed yet.
Trump also vowed that India would be opening up its market to India, but specific details about how US companies would be able to meet foreign demand in India at a profitable price point also remain elusive.
Trump also touched on potential "secondary tariffs" on Russia as President Trump grows increasingly frustrated at Russia's apparent lack of good faith participation in peace talks with Ukraine.
Trump also reiterated his desires for low interest rates on Tuesday, reminding everyone that he thinks Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has been "too slow" to cut interest rates, and that inflation is now "very low". US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation showed a 2.9% YoY increase in June on Tuesday morning as price pressures creep back up in a post-tariff world.
Key Trump statements
The GENIUS Act is going to put our Great Nation lightyears ahead of China, Europe, and all others, who are trying endlessly to catch up, but they just can’t do it. Digital Assets are the FUTURE, and we are leading by a lot!
The Fed should cut rates by 3 points. Very low inflation. One trillion dollars a year would be saved! - Truth Social.
A great deal, for everybody, was just made with Indonesia. Details to follow.
Consumer prices are low. Bring down the Fed rate, now!
The Fed should lower the rate.
Trump on Brazil: We have tariffs going on.
Powell is too late.
We're talking to the EU.
I expect to meet UK's PM Starmer in Scotland and refine the trade deal.
We're going to see what happens with Putin.
Trump on Russia: "Too bad" if there's no deal in 50 days.
Zelenskiy shouldn't target Moscow.
We have a couple of deals that will be announced.
We're going to have access into India.
Indonesia has valuable earths and materials.
We want tariff money coming into the US.
Nations that don't open up will pay a substantial tariff.
More investments will be announced in the coming weeks.
We will be fighting China in a friendly fashion.
50 Boeing jets included in Indonesia deal.
Many Boeing jets in the Indonesia deal are 777's.
Indonesia has committed to buying $15 bln in US energy.
Indonesia committed to $4.5 bn in US agricultural products.
