The cross-section of overnight precious metals returns is directly correlated to expectations for algorithmic buying activity for this session, TDS Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Ghali notes.
Shanghai traders are selling Gold positions
“Platinum continues to benefit from signs of extreme asymmetry in CTA flows, with algo trend followers set to buy up to +17% of their net length this session alone. We still expect notable upside asymmetry to play out over the coming sessions, with even a flat tape likely to force CTAs to completely cover their books short by the middle of this week.”
“In a big uptape scenario, CTAs could even reaccumulate their effective 'max long' position size over the coming week, suggesting the set-up for flows still aggressively favors continued upside. We also expect Silver and Palladium to benefit from modest CTA buying activity, but Gold remains the stand-out in yet another sign that positioning has already reached extreme levels.”
“Macro fund positioning remains most vulnerable, but the window has opened for CTAs to return to the offer in the yellow metal in a big downtape. Interestingly, Shanghai traders are now selling their Gold positions from record levels, driven by fresh long liquidations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in red below1.1050
EUR/USD trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050 in the American session on Monday. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound as market participants gear up for this week's key macroeconomic events.
GBP/USD remains under pressure, trades below 1.3100
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level in over two weeks below 1.3100. The US Dollar benefits from rising US Treasury bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction despite improving risk mood.
Gold rebounds toward $2,500 despite broad USD strength
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounds toward $2,500 on Monday after falling below $2,490 earlier in the day. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the renewed US Dollar strength, however, seems to be limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin hashrate hits all-time high as BTC, Ether and XRP hover near support
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a new all-time high on Sunday. Bitcoin and Ethereum hover around support at $56,486 and $2,383 on Monday, respectively. XRP trades at $0.5325, up slightly on the day.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.