Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, VeChain & Ripple — Asian Wrap 20 May

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC eyes 40% upswing after brutal market crash
Ethereum Classic price undid its gains between May 2 and May 6 as it crashed during Wednesday’s trading session. Now, ETC is finding its foothold as it trades above a critical demand barrier. The MRI has flashed a buy signal adding credence to the bullish thesis.
VeChain price meltdown projects months of uncertainty for VET
VeChain price declined 85% from the May 17 high at $0.282 to today’s intra-day low of $0.042, erasing the gains from the beginning of February. It was a radical conclusion that leaves VET in a state of uncertainty for the days and weeks ahead. Simple ABC correction anticipated the bearish outcome.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. A near-term resolution to the SEC battle, which many believe will be the case, combined with rumors of an IPO following the case’s conclusion, may put Ripple in a solid position to lead the cryptocurrency market over the long term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.2200
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 in Thursday's Asian trading. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, as the US dollar rebounded firmly alongside the yields on FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Taper talk & crypto crumble reverberates
An implosion in crypto kicked off a wild day of trading and the FOMC minutes once again emphasized the tricky task of tapering. The US dollar led the way while the New Zealand dollar lagged. $43,000 in Bitcoin was repeatedly tested this week.