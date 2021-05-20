Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, VeChain & Ripple — Asian Wrap 20 May

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC eyes 40% upswing after brutal market crash

Ethereum Classic price undid its gains between May 2 and May 6 as it crashed during Wednesday’s trading session. Now, ETC is finding its foothold as it trades above a critical demand barrier. The MRI has flashed a buy signal adding credence to the bullish thesis.





VeChain price meltdown projects months of uncertainty for VET

VeChain price declined 85% from the May 17 high at $0.282 to today’s intra-day low of $0.042, erasing the gains from the beginning of February. It was a radical conclusion that leaves VET in a state of uncertainty for the days and weeks ahead. Simple ABC correction anticipated the bearish outcome.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally

XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. A near-term resolution to the SEC battle, which many believe will be the case, combined with rumors of an IPO following the case’s conclusion, may put Ripple in a solid position to lead the cryptocurrency market over the long term.