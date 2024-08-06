Crude Oil unable to find a bid as WTI languishes below $73

- Crude Oil markets remain on the low side despite Middle East concerns.
- Declines in US barrel counts appear to have snapped after API supplies print.
- Crude Oil markets may have found a floor, but price pressure weigh.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil fell back below $73.00 per barrel on Tuesday as fossil markets struggle to find a foothold with barrel bids firmly entrenched in the low side after a four-week tumble.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) released their Weekly Crude Oil Stock counts for the week ended August 2, reporting a thin 180K buildup in US barrel counts. Still, the figure looks set to end a multi-week run of sharp declines in US Crude Oil supplies after last week showed a -4.495 million barrel contraction. Crude Oil traders will be looking ahead to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) own Crude OIl supplies counts reported on Wednesday.
The ongoing Israel-Palestinian Hamas conflict threatened to bubble over last weekend after two suspected assassinations of Iranian Hezbollah officials. Iran has publicly vowed direct retaliation against Israel for the killings, prompting a naval reaction from US forces to move into the region in advance of any Iranian operations. Despite the significant uptick in geopolitical tensions, Crude Oil markets are having a difficult time finding the bidding pedal, and barrel prices remain subdued.
WTI technical outlook
With US Crude Oil on the backfoot and on pace early to chalk in a fifth straight week of declines, WTI has crumbled back below $73.00 per barrel, though technical pressure has built up to keep bids buoyed over $71.00 as of the time of writing. Price action is tilted firmly towards the downside, with daily candlesticks declining -15.00% peak-to-trough from July’s early peak of $83.93 per barrel.
WTI daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6500 helped by the RBA
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Monday’s yearly lows and managed to regain the 0.6500 hurdle and above as investors assessed another hawkish hold by the RBA at its meeting on Tuesday.
EUR/USD retreats from recent tops and refocuses on 1.0900
The renewed buying pressure in the Greenback weighed on the risk-linked assets, prompting EUR/USD to leave behind part of the recent two-day strong rebound and shift its attention to the 1.0900 region.
Gold falls almost 1% amid strong US Dollar, high yields
Gold price dropped below $2,400 on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second consecutive day as US Treasury yields rose amid an improvement in market mood. Rising tensions in the Middle East capped losses in the golden metal.
Bitcoin traders should watch these metrics after the market dump on Black Monday
Bitcoin is up nearly 4% on Tuesday after recovering quickly from Black Monday's crash. As the market attempts a recovery, a few key metrics and indicators explored in this article could prove crucial in the coming weeks.
Some relief but not out of the woods
Markets got a little relief on Tuesday. Unfortunately, most of that relief was simply about the bleeding slowing down rather than any clear catalysts to suggest investor risk appetite was turning back up.