Crude Oil struggles to pick a direction as geopolitical tensions and rebel attacks mire the outlook

- WTI cycles in red territory on Monday, stuck near $72.50.
- Crude Oil fundamentals continue to soften, global production continues unabated.
- Houthi rebels continue to hamper supply lines between Europe and Asia.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil saw weakness in early Monday trading, falling to a near-term low of $71.40 before rebounding to $72.50 following a fresh rocket attack on a civilian cargo ship by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, a religious extremist organization with strong ties to Tehran, who recognize the Houthis as the official Yemeni government.
Ongoing energy market concerns continue to fret about potential supply chain disruptions, and the potential for production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to take a bite out of global energy markets’ ability to meet fossil fuel demand, but record Crude Oil production from key non-OPEC countries such as the US and a massive buildup in petroleum gasoline and other Crude Oil derivatives are hampering barrel traders’ efforts to drive up Crude Oil costs.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) will be delivering their latest Weekly Crude Oil Stock counts for the week ended January 12th on Wednesday, followed by the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Natural Gas Storage and Crude Oil Stocks Change on Thursday.
WTI Technical Outlook
US Crude Oil has seen rough intraday trading in 2024, with barrel prices cycling in a rough channel between $74.00 and $70.50 as near-term price action sticks close to the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $72.50.
Daily candlesticks have WTI consolidating on the south side of the 200-day SMA at the $78.00 handle, with a descending 50-day SMA building out a technical ceiling and applying downside pressure to near-term price action from $74.00.
WTI Hourly Chart
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|72.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.83
|Daily SMA50
|74
|Daily SMA100
|80
|Daily SMA200
|77.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.28
|Previous Daily Low
|72.48
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.21
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains weak below 0.6700
AUD/USD kicked off the week with marked losses and still remained unable to regain traction and surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a convincing fashion.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD lacked clear direction and hovered around the mid-1.0900s at the beginning of the week amidst a positive tone in the greenback against the backdrop of the re-emergence of the risk-off trade.
Gold holds on to gains above the $2,050 mark
Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Weekend chop extends to new week amid MLK holiday vibes
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains broadly bullish but continues to suffer in the wake of the past weekend’s chop as the new week starts with a US holiday.
Inflation isn't going away
Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you… In my past life, I would be taking today off, as it is a national holiday… But, given my status as non-working, I thought what the heck! Well, the NFL didn’t make any friends, and received a lot of criticism, even from a senator, about putting a playoff game on a streaming channel… As well they should!