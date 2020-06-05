Crude oil: Prices move higher and further away from fundamental value – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank explain how the crude oil market has been affected by the introduction of more retail traders. The see scope for the WTI-Brent spread to weaken in the weeks ahead as retail buying pressure wains and supply and inventory weigh on oil market sentiment.
Key Quotes:
“Oil markets have been on a euphoric high in recent weeks as retail FOMO (fear of missing out) propels prices higher and further away from fundamental value, as we see it.”
“It is worth noting that the surge of capital into oil ETPs has not been evenly distributed between the two most actively traded global oil contracts and an outsized portion of these passive flows have been benchmarked to WTI rather than Brent. This is not necessarily a new trend but the situation has been exacerbated by the sudden surge of retail participation in oil markets which tends to favor the US CME exchange and US benchmark WTI crude oil over the European ICE Brent contract.”
“This divergence in flows has also likely played a role in the tightening of the spread between the two crude oils which has historically widened on rallies. Given the retail nature of the WTI buying and the extreme positioning in relative terms, we see scope for the WTI-Brent spread to weaken in the weeks ahead as retail buying pressure wains and supply and inventory weigh on oil market sentiment.”
“While we continue to be extremely impressed by the scale and scope of retail oil buying, looking forward, we do see this FOMO bid waning in the coming weeks as regulatory pressures and market forces dampen the excitement around oil prices.”
“While the euphoria is strong now, carrying a “long” spot Brent position at $40/bbl plus might begin to feel very expensive and especially if inventories continue to make new highs. Otherwise, retail investors may be left holding the bag.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech, NFP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.