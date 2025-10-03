TRENDING:
Crude oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances on Friday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $60.79 per barrel, up from Thursday’s close at $60.50.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also up, advancing from the $64.23 price posted on Thursday, and trading at $64.55.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany due later in the day. Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be eyed.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. 

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold is flatlining in a tight range above $3,850 early Friday, following its two-way business on Wednesday, on track to register the seventh consecutive weekly rise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy-driven record highs on global stocks and a bout of profit-taking seemed to restrict the yellow metal’s upside attempts in the US last session.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

