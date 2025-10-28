TRENDING:
Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening

Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
FXStreet Team

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls on Tuesday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $60.89 per barrel, down from Monday’s close at $61.37.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also shedding ground, trading at $64.68 after its previous daily close at $65.16.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1650 as US Dollar falls further ahead of Fed

EUR/USD trades near 1.1650, holding its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Tuesday. The pair sits at weekly highs as the US Dollar underperforms its peers amid reduced safe-haven demand and ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3350 on Fed rate cut hopes

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3365 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling amid the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Gold drops to over three-week low, below $3,950 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold continues losing ground for the third straight day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh three-week low during the early European session. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China remain supportive of the upbeat market mood, which in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano  is trading around $0.66 on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.The technical outlook also supports a rally ahead, as momentum indicators signal a fading bearish trend.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

