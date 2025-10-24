TRENDING:
Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening

Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls on Friday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $61.33 per barrel, down from Thursday’s close at $61.60.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also shedding ground, trading at $65.04 after its previous daily close at $65.29.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD has bounced off the 1.1600 level, heading toward 1.1650 in European trading on Friday. Germany's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI beat expectations and put a fresh bid under the Euro. The focus is next on the Eurozone PMI and US CPI data. 

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is gaining positive traction in the European session on Friday. The UK Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.5% over the month in September, against a 0.2% drop expected. The upbeat data lifts the sentiment around the Pound Sterling. The focus now shifts toward the UK PMI and US CPI data. 

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold hangs near $4,100 early Friday, stalling the previous rebound to near $4,160. US Dollar rises with US Treasury yields as geopolitical tensions propel Oil prices. Technically, Gold appears at a critical juncture and awaits US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.

Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

