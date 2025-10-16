TRENDING:
Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening

FXStreet Team

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls on Thursday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $58.30 per barrel, down from Wednesday’s close at $58.33.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also shedding ground, trading at $62.18 after its previous daily close at $62.23.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.


EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

