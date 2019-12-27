Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI golden cross could signal higher prices ahead

WTI: Bulls gathering pace for a test of September highs
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is posting small gains and remains within a striking distance of three-month tops renewed last hour at $61.97.
The black gold continues to benefit from upbeat fundamentals that have revived hopes for the bulls to conquer the September month highs of $63.38, reached after the Saudi Arabian oilfields were allegedly attacked by Iran.
Over the last few days, the barrel of WTI has derived support from a drop in the American Petroleum Institute (API) Crude Stocks, strong US online consumer spending data, US-China trade deal signing news and broad USD weakness. Read more...
WTI Technical Analysis: WTI golden cross could signal higher prices ahead
WTI has been grinding higher over the last few sessions.
The market has been dealing with a glut and the OPEC+ nations agreed on a new round of cuts.
Today the market will get the latest DoE inventory levels and the recent trend has been lower.
The moving averages have crossed higher with a golden cross and this is traditionally a bullish signal. Read more...
Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: supported by a rising trend line
Pivot (invalidation): 61.35
Our preference
Long positions above 61.35 with targets at 62.05 & 62.50 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 61.35 look for further downside with 61.05 & 60.80 as targets.
Comment
The RSI is bullish and calls for further advance. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
