Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: JP Morgan revised WTI price forecast for 2020

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI renews multi-month highs above $61 after EIA data shows decline in US oil stocks

Crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate reached its highest level in three months at $61.17. As of writing, the WTI was up 1% on the day at $61.10.

Read more...

WTI Oil Outlook: oil price eases but key supports still intact; crude inventories report eyed for fresh signals

US Crude Oil

WTI oil price eased from new three-month high at $60.93 on Wednesday, after Tuesday's API report showed unexpected rise in crude stockpiles (4.7 million barrels vs last week's build of 1.4 million barells).

Read more...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.92
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 60.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.36
Daily SMA50 56.67
Daily SMA100 56.11
Daily SMA200 57.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.05
Previous Daily Low 60.04
Previous Weekly High 60.46
Previous Weekly Low 58.11
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 59.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows

EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows

The EUR/USD pair remains depressed but managed to bounce from its daily lows, as the market is still looking for a catalyst to push the greenback one way or the other.

EUR/USD News

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.

Read more

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.

Gold News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 109.60 as 10-year US T-bond yield climbs to monthly highs

USD/JPY clings to gains near 109.60 as 10-year US T-bond yield climbs to monthly highs

Although its trading action stays relatively muted following the sharp rally witnessed in the second half of the previous week, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher on Wednesday supported by rising US Treasury bond yields and the broad USD strength.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures