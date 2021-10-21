Crude Oil Futures: Rally has further legs to go

CME Group’s preliminary figures for crude oil futures markets noted traders added around 4.2K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing at the same time two consecutive daily drops. Volume, instead, shrank for the second straight session, now by around 90.8K contracts.
WTI looks for a breakout of $84.00
Wednesday’s decent gains in prices of the WTI were against the backdrop of increasing open interest, which is indicative that further gains remain on the cards. Against that, the rally in crude oil is unlikely to subside for the time being and immediately targets the $84.00 mark and above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1650 as DXY ignores firmer Treasury yields
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1650, consolidating below monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar remains depressed, diverging from Treasury yields amid Fed tapering and Evergrande headlines. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD sits at six-week highs above 1.3800 as US dollar licks its wounds
GBP/USD is holding higher ground above 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels in six weeks, as the US dollar licks its wounds amid a mixed market sentiment. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields could limit the pair’s upside.
Gold consolidates gains below $1790 amid firmer yields
Gold price is consolidating at the highest levels seen so far this week at $1789, as the buying pressure remains unabated amid a corrective decline in the US dollar across the board. Robust American corporate earnings reports have come to the rescue of gold bulls.
Pimco plans to gradually invest more in crypto after Bitcoin smashes all-time high
Following Bitcoin reaching its all-time high above $67,000 on October 20, fixed income manager Pimco is planning to increase its exposure to digital assets. A representative of the firm said that the company has plans to gradually increase its exposure to the new asset class.
Netflix Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons to sell (NFLX) after earnings
Netflix (NFLX) has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.