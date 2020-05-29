According to preliminary readings of crude oil futures markets from CME Group, open interest and volume rose by around 4.6K contracts and by nearly 45.1K contracts, respectively, on Thursday.

WTI still looks capped by $35.00/bbl

Prices of the WTI are expected to keep the consolidative mood at least in the very near term. Further bullish attempts are not ruled out, however, following the recent positive price action amidst rising open interest and volume. In this regard, the key $35.00 mark per barrel still acts as a very strong resistance.