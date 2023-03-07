Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains not favoured

CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders reduced their open interest positions by around 2.7K contracts at the beginning of the week, maintaining the choppy activity unchanged. Volume followed suit and shrank by around 168.3K contracts, partially reversing the previous daily build.
WTI meets a tough barrier above $80.00
Prices of the barrel of WTI extended the rebound and reached the key $80.00 mark per barrel on Monday. The continuation of the uptrend was amidst diminishing open interest and volume and suggests that a sustainable move beyond this key resistance area (where coincides February and the so far March highs) is not favoured for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood. Traders give up on the US Dollar amid weaker US Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2050 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, sustaining the rebound ahead of the London open. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, could limit the upside in the pair, despite a broadly weaker US Dollar. Powell's testimony is in focus.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
How strong is the US economy and what will the Fed do about it?
FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China.