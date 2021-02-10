Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains look likely

Traders increased their open interest positions by around 3.4K contracts following two consecutive daily pullbacks on Tuesday, in light of advanced readings from CME Group. Volume followed suit and rose for the second session in a row, this time by around 366.1K contracts.
WTI is still focused on $60.00/bl
Crude oil prices extended the optimism seen at the beginning of the week above the $58.00 mark, all amidst increasing open interest and volume. That said, further gains remain on the cards for WTI with the next target still at the key $60.00 mark per barrel.
