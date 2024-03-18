Crude Oil extends rally, WTI crosses above $82.00

- Crude Oil prices are continuing a bull run on Monday.
- WTI is breaking out on the bull side as supply constraint concerns weigh.
- US Crude Oil bids into its highest prices since November.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil climbed over $82.00 per barrel on Monday, extending a near-term bull. US Crude Oil tested its highest barrel prices since November, hitting a 16-week high of $82.46 to kick off the new trading week.
Energy markets are increasingly concerned that declining Crude Oil supplies will continue into the immediate future. Despite record oil pumping amounts from countries outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), specifically the US, Crude Oil markets are broadly expected to see a medium-term to long-term supply constraint, bumping barrel costs higher.
Weekly Crude Oil Stocks for the week ended March 15 from the American Petroleum Institute (API) are due Tuesday, and last showed a -5.5 million barrel drawdown. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) own Crude Oil Stocks Change is due Wednesday. The EIA’s barrel counts are expected to be further drawn down by a scant 25K barrels after the previous week’s decline of -1.5 million.
WTI technical outlook
Monday’s bullish bounce sees WTI trading above the $82.00 handle after catching a rebound from a previous supply zone near $80.00 per barrel. Crude Oil has gained nearly 7.5% from the last swing low below $77.00.
Monday’s bullish extension adds further topside momentum to a technical recovery on daily candlesticks after WTI US Crude Oil bottomed out near $67.85.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.19
|Today Daily Change
|1.62
|Today Daily Change %
|2.01
|Today daily open
|80.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.28
|Daily SMA50
|76.13
|Daily SMA100
|75.54
|Daily SMA200
|78.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.88
|Previous Daily Low
|80.01
|Previous Weekly High
|81.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.5
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
