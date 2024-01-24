Crude Oil climbs, WTI rises into $75.50 after EIA reports US crude supply drawdown

- Energy markets bid up Crude Oil after US supplies declined more than expected.
- EIA reported a steep drawdown in US crude stocks, but another buildup in refined gasoline.
- Cold weather hampered Crude oil logistics, China stimulus expected to drive demand higher.
Crude Oil markets climbed on Wednesday, sending West Texas Intermediate (WTI) into its highest bids in almost six weeks after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a steeper-than-expected drawdown in US barrel supplies.
China is expected to add additional stimulus to the domestic Chinese economy and reduce the reserve requirements for local banks in an effort to jumpstart flagging business activity. Barrel traders expect the additional business spending to pump up demand for Crude Oil in China.
The EIA reported a surprise drawdown of over 9 million barrels of US Crude Oil Inventories, owing in large part to a recent cold snap that limited logistics and deliveries in several key areas. Despite the drawdown in Crude Oil supplies, energies are shrugging off another surprise buildup in gasoline inventories of 4.913 million barrels of refined gasoline versus the forecast 2 million barrel buildup, adding even further to the previous week’s 3.083 million barrels.
WTI Technical Outlook
WTI Crude Oil climbed above $75.50, setting an intraday high of $75.80 before slipping back to continue testing just above the $75.00 handle. US Crude Oil continues to find technical support from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $73.50, and near-term technical continue to lean bullish.
Daily candlesticks show a possible technical ceiling at the 200-day SMA near the $78.00 handle as WTI drifts into a congestion zone between the 200-day SMA and a bearish 50-day SMA just below $74.00.
WTI Hourly Chart
WTI Daily Chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|74.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.63
|Daily SMA50
|73.41
|Daily SMA100
|79.3
|Daily SMA200
|77.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.21
|Previous Daily Low
|73.4
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.63
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
