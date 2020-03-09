Coronavirus update: UK death toll rises to four, 1,191 confirmed cases in France

France has confirmed 1,191 cases of coronavirus infections as of Monday morning with 21 fatalities, the country's health ministry reported. Meanwhile, British Health Minister Hancock announced that confirmed cases currently stand at 319 in the UK with four fatalities and Germany reported two people who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Elsewhere, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the total number of coronavirus infections in the state climbed to 142 from 105 the day before.

Spanish authorities have decided to close down schools for at least two weeks in the town of Labastida near Vitoria in the Basque country, where 150 cases of coronavirus were identified.

Saudi Arabia has extended its travel ban to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain over the outbreak.

Risk aversion

Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stage a technical rebound after erasing more than 40% earlier in the day, it's still down around 25%. Moreover, Wall Street's main indexes are down between 3.8% and 4.8% to confirm that risk-aversion continues to dominate financial markets.