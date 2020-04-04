Coronavirus update UK: Death toll rises by 20% to 4,313

The latest data published by the British health ministry revealed that the UK's death toll increased by 20% as of 16 GMT on April 3rd to 4,313 from 3,605 previously.

As of Saturday morning, there were a total of 41,903 confirmed coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, NHS England Medical Director Powis noted that cases have risen but have stabilised in the past few days.

"The death rate continues to be high and it's likely to continue for next week or two," Powis added, per Reuters. "There is some evidence measures are reducing transmission of the virus. If we take the foot off the pedal then the charts will go in the wrong direction again."

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair erased 1.5% last week to close at 1.2270.