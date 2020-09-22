Coronavirus update UK: 4,926 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Tuesday

There were 4,926 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Tuesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Monday's increase of 4,368.
Further details of the daily report revealed that there were 37 coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, biggest one-day increase since mid-July.
Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restriction measures to limit the spread of infection.
Market reaction
The British pound struggles to find demand after these figures. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.63% on a daily basis at 1.2733.
