Coronavirus update UK: 29,474 confirmed cases, 2,352 fatalities

The latest official data from the UK showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 29,474 as of Wednesday morning from 25,150 on Tuesday and the death toll increased to 2,352 from 1,789.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 extended its daily decline and was last seen erasing 3.8% on the day. Meanwhile, the British pound trades mixed against its major rivals on Wednesday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.2400 and the EUR/GBP pair was erasing 0.75% at 0.8810.