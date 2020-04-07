Coronavirus update: Spain’s daily new cases rise by 4%, deaths jump by 743

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, coronavirus cases rise to 140,510 on Tuesday from 135,032 reported on Monday.

The death toll rises by 743. to 13,798 on Tuesday vs. Monday’s 13,055. The daily rate of news cases stood at 4% while that the mortality rate jumped by nearly 6%, both snapping four straight days of a declining trend.

Spain's total number of cases is second only to the US. The country of 47 million people also has the second-highest death toll in the world, behind Italy, as cited by BBC News.

On Monday, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González said in a TV interview, "It is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens' lockdown."

Elsewhere in Europe, Parisian police announced on Tuesday that it will tighten the lockdown measures to ban outside sports activity from 10am to 7pm.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is slightly off the 1.0879 highs on the above statistics, as it now trades around 1.0870.