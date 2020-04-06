Coronavirus update Spain: Death toll rises by 637 to 13,055

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Spain rose to 135,032 from 130,759, the country's health ministry reported on Monday, per Reuters.

The death toll increased by 637 to 13,055 as of Monday morning to register a slowdown in the pace of new deaths for the fourth straight day.

Market reaction

Spain's IBEX 35 Index was last seen adding 4% on a daily basis at 6,844.10 points. On the other hand, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.11% on the day at 1.0796.