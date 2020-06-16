Coronavirus update: New Zealand reports 2 new cases, Kiwi stays below 0.65

In the latest statement released by New Zealand’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country reported two new cases of coronavirus.

Both the cases were concerning recent travel to the UK.

It was just last week that New Zealand announced itself as a coronavirus free country and called for resuming air travel between Auckland and Narita (Japan).

Market reaction

Despite the ongoing recovery in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities, the fx board is holding steady, with NZD/USD consolidating gains around 0.6480, having failed to resist above the 0.65 handle.