Coronavirus Update: Global infections cross 60 million, US death toll rises by 1,989

As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) tally from Reuters, global cases hit 60 million, with the death toll reaching 1.4 million, on Wednesday. The analysis also mentioned that the pace of new infections accelerating and the United States reporting record numbers of hospitalizations.

Details suggest that the US reported 1 million new COVID-19 cases in less than a week, taking its total reported infections to over 12.5 million and its death toll to 260,000, the report said.

Further information indicates, “In Europe, 1 million new cases were recorded over just five days, for a total of more than 16 million cases, including 365,000 deaths.”

It is additionally mentioned that India remains the second-worst affected country globally with nearly 9.2 million cases. Though, the pace of new cases has slowed down in recent weeks.

Markets implications

News like this push brakes on the global trade sentiment, which in turn could be well observed in the Wall Street close by the end of Wednesday’s trading.