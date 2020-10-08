Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections jump by whopping 4,058

According to the latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 310,144 with a total of 9,578 deaths reported on Thursday.

The number of new infections rose by a whopping 4,058 on Thursday while the death toll rose by 16, the tally showed.

The daily increase in new cases topped 4,000 for the first time since April 10.

Across the Atlantic, the US reported 51,354 new infections on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.