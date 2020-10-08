- EUR/USD trades a touch firmer as risk-on keeps the dollar under pressure.
- A key technical indicator shows a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
- Rising coronavirus cases across Eurozone may cap the upside.
EUR/USD looks north on renewed hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus. Technical indicators have also aligned in favor of the bulls; however, rising coronavirus cases across the Eurozone may cap gains in the common currency.
The pair is currently trading near 1.1770, representing a 0.10% gain on the day.
Risk-on
Asian stocks are extending Wednesday's gains and trading at one-month highs, tracking Wall Street's overnight rally.
The risk sentiment has strengthened on the back of President Trump's call for additional fiscal stimulus. Trump said Wednesday that he is ready to sign a stand-alone stimulus check bill, and returned to work in the Oval office in a show of strength.
As such, the safe-haven dollar is feeling the pull of gravity and keeping EURUSD bid.
Bullish technicals
The daily chart MACD histogram, which is used to identify trend strength and trend changes, crossed above zero on Wednesday, indicating a bearish-to-bullish trend change. The indicator has turned positive for the first time since Aug. 7.
Coroanvirus cases rise
Eurozone is experiencing a second-wave of the coronavirus. "Virus cases have hit a record high in France and Spain. France is now on its highest alert level while Spain warned of a tough few weeks ahead after virus cases topped 800K. New restrictions have been announced in many Eurozone nations including Italy and Spain," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted.
The resurgence of coronavirus may renew fears regarding a prolonged economic slowdown and weigh over the common currency. Expectations for additional easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) are already being built into the market.
Apart from the above-discussed factors, the focus will be on the German trade balance and current account figures scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT. Also, speech by ECB's De Guidnos, Mersch, and ECB minutes may influence the EUR pairs. Later in the day, the US weekly jobless claims will take center stage.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.176
|Daily SMA50
|1.1802
|Daily SMA100
|1.155
|Daily SMA200
|1.126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1615
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1845
