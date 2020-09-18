Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections jump by 1,916, the most since April

According to the latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 263,773 with a total of 9,378 deaths reported on Friday.

The number of new infections rose by 1,916 on Friday while the death toll rose by seven, the tally showed.

The R number, which is used to measure how many people with coronavirus go on to infect others, currently stands at 1.