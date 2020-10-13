Coronavirus update: Germany’s new cases again surge past-4,000 with three-day high COVID-19 deaths

As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) data from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), active cases in the country sat around ~39,000 as of yesterday while the latest update today sees another 13 deaths so that brings the total tally to 9,634 persons.

Additional details suggest that the cases grew 4,122 to 329,453 by the press time of Tuesday. In doing so, the pandemic figures defy the recent weakness below the 4,000 round-figure, observed in the last two days.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 death toll also crosses the previous two days’ figures of 11 and 6 respectively with 13 more fatalities to 9,634.

FX implications

With the pandemic fears regaining market attention, amid uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus can also weigh on the risk tone. Even so, the EUR/USD prices shrug off the data while taking rounds to 1,1795, down 0.15% intraday.