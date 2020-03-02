Coronavirus update: First confirmed case in London, total infections in Iran at 1,501

Public Health England has recently announced that they have a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in south London after a member of staff at Wimbledon College became infected in Italy, as reported by Sky News.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that the total number of infection in Iran rose to 1,501 as of Monday morning with 66 fatalities.

Market reaction

Markets have turned risk-averse, once again, after starting the week on a positive note. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 7% on a daily basis.