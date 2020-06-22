Coronavirus update: Beijing reports nine new cases vs. 22 previous

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Monday, Beijing city saw nine new coronavirus cases as of end-June 21 vs. 22 cases reported a day earlier.

Further details

China reports 18 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 26 a day earlier. China reports 7 new imported coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 1 a day earlier. China reports 7 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 6 a day earlier.

Despite a slowdown in the new infections in the Chinese capital, the fears over the coronavirus resurgence internationally are unlikely to recede any time soon, with the tally mounting in Mexico, Brazil, German and some states of the US.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health reported Sunday, the country’s virus reproduction rate to have jumped to 2.88 vs. 1.79 seen a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period, per Reuters.

Market reaction

The market mood remains sours amid intensifying virus concerns, with S&P 500 futures still in the red around 3050 while the Japanese stocks are down 0.50% in the opening hour.

AUD/USD is looking to extend the recovery towards 0.6850 following RBA Lowe’s comments while USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 106.80.