Coronavirus update: Beijing reports nine new cases vs. 22 previous

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Monday, Beijing city saw nine new coronavirus cases as of end-June 21 vs. 22 cases reported a day earlier.
Further details
China reports 18 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 26 a day earlier.
China reports 7 new imported coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 1 a day earlier.
China reports 7 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 21 vs 6 a day earlier.
Despite a slowdown in the new infections in the Chinese capital, the fears over the coronavirus resurgence internationally are unlikely to recede any time soon, with the tally mounting in Mexico, Brazil, German and some states of the US.
Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health reported Sunday, the country’s virus reproduction rate to have jumped to 2.88 vs. 1.79 seen a day earlier.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period, per Reuters.
Market reaction
The market mood remains sours amid intensifying virus concerns, with S&P 500 futures still in the red around 3050 while the Japanese stocks are down 0.50% in the opening hour.
AUD/USD is looking to extend the recovery towards 0.6850 following RBA Lowe’s comments while USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 106.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
