Coronavirus: Russia says second vaccine is 100% effective

Russia has found that its second COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vector Institute, is 100% effective. The Tass news agency reports that the perfect score is based on the results of clinical trials.

The nation's first vaccine, called Sputnik V, is already in use in several countries such as Argentina. Scientists in the West await additional data to assess the efficacy of the Russian vaccines. US and European regulators approved the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs while the UK has also given the green light to the AstraZeneca inoculation.

